Get Ready Show Tune Lovers, Broadway in Fargo is Back for the Season

Check out what shows are coming to town for 2018 to 2019

FARGO, N.D. — Get out your jazz hands, prepare your show tunes and get ready; Broadway in Fargo is back for the season!

Jam Theatricals and the Gate City Bank Theatre have announced Finding Neverland, Christmas Wonderland Holiday Spectacular, Kinky Boots, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s The Sound of Music, Something Rotten and Chicago the Musical, will be showing in 2018 and 2019.

The groups are offering a six and five show subscription series to see all the shows at a discounted price.

For more information on how you can get involved in the theatrics, visit their website.