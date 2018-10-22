Two vehicles of interest in Jayme Closs investigation

– Authorities are looking for two vehicles of interest that may be related to the Jayme Closs investigation.

Cameras captured surveillance video of two vehicles that were in the area around the time of the shooting at the Closs home in Barron, Wis. last week. Jayme Closs, 13, has been missing for a week. Her parents were found dead in their home.

One vehicle is believed to be a red or orange 2008 to 2014 Dodge Challenger. Investigators are uncertain of the make and model of the second vehicle. They believe the other vehicle could be a black 2006 to 2010 Ford Edge or a black 2004 to 2010 Acura MDX.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald says they have received 1,300 tips in this case, of those investigators have closed 1,100 tips.

The sheriff is calling for 2,000 volunteers to help with a search Tuesday morning. A helicopter completed a grid search Monday to help map out the search event on Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to ask anyone with information related to the case to call the tip line at 1-855-744-3879 or email jaymetips@co.barron.wi.us with any photos or videos of possible sightings.