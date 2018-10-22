Vigil Tonight For Missing Wisconsin Teenager

Joe Radske,

MADISON, Wis. (AP) _ A small, rural community in western Wisconsin is planning a vigil for a missing 13_year_old girl whose parents were found shot to death in their home.

A “Gathering of Hope“ will take place Monday evening at Riverview Middle School in Barron for Jayme Closs, who hasn’t been seen since Oct. 15 .

Deputies responding to a 911 call early that morning discovered someone had kicked in the door at their house, shot her parents to death and apparently taken the teenager.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department, the state Department of Justice and the FBI have been searching for Jayme since then.

Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald says his agency has received more than 1,200 tips and has thoroughly investigated more than 1,000.

Barron is about 80 miles northeast of Minneapolis.

 

