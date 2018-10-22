Woman Found Passed Out Arrested For Drunk Driving

Joe Radske,

Grand Forks, N.D. – (KFGO) – — A woman was arrested after passing out at the wheel of her car at a busy Grand Forks intersection.

Police responded to the call shortly after 6 p.m Sunday at the corner of Demers Avenue and Washington Street.

Officers found the car locked and tried unsuccessfully to wake the driver, 24-year old Brooke Blikre of Grand Forks. 

They discovered her car was still in drive, but Blikre had her foot on the brake.

A patrol car was then parked in front of her car to prevent the vehicle from taking off and causing a crash in the intersection.

Police were eventually able to wake up Blikre, but she tried to drive off, pushing her car into the squad car causing minor damage to both vehicles.

Blikre is facing charges of DUI and no liability insurance.

