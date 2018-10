Another Stretch of Sheyenne Street In West Fargo Is Closed

Construction crews are completing sewer and water tie-ins for the new Pioneer Place development

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Late season road work impacting those who drive Sheyenne Street continues in West Fargo.

Sheyenne from 2nd to 4th Avenues West is now closed to through traffic until Monday.

Motorists and commercial trucks in the area can use First Street to travel around this area.

An additional closure may occur next week if weather conditions permit for additional paving.