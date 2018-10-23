USDA Renames Ag Research Center after Ed Schafer

NDSU's research center is now called the Edward T. Schafer Agricultural Research Center
FARGO– The USDA is honoring a former Secretary of Agriculture and two-term North Dakota governor by renaming the Red River Valley Agricultural Research Center at NDSU.

The center is now called the Edward T. Schafer Agricultural Research Center.

USDA and North Dakota political leaders gathered at NDSU to commemorate Schafer on his accomplishments in the agriculture industry.

He said he cannot comprehend the recognition and the continued work to enhance agriculture is what’s going to make a difference.

“The thing that you learn when you deal with agriculture policy is how important agriculture is in generating the character, our culture, and their societies, especially people who live and work in rural America,” Schafer said.

The ceremony ended with an unveiling of the new research center sign.

