Compost No Longer Collected Curbside in West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. — The City of West Fargo is reminding people compost is no longer collected curbside.
The sanitation department will instead pick up compost at the Department of Sanitation, Legion Field, Eagle Run Water Tower and 17th Street East. The change is part of a new state regulation which limits the amount of compost that can go into the city’s landfill. Grass, leaves and garden waste can decompose into dirt.
“If there’s any garbage in it, any bags, any cans or glass or anything else, that doesn’t decompose. And then that just piles up in a place where it’s better to be filled in a landfill than laying on the ground at a compost site,” said Thomas Clark, West Fargo Sanitation manager.
West Fargo also reminds people to check their website to find out what you can and cannot recycle because one wrong item in a bin can prevent tons of garbage from being recycled.
FARGO, N.D. -- Around 11:30 this morning, a Fargo police officer approached 32–year old Richard Torres on the corner of 14th Street and 1st Avenue South to follow up on a report of a stolen bicycle. "That individual ended up running…
FARGO, N.D. -- The Mayors' Summit for Entrepreneurship brought mayors from around the region together to learn about ways they can bolster their economies. "This is a region that's been built by entrepreneurs. We're just trying to continue the legacy of…