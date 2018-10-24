Driver Dies After Crashing Into Farm Equipment

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says shortly after sunset, around 7:05 p.m., the car was southbound on Richland County Road 1 when it met a northbound tractor towing a disc plow and coil packer.
Joe Radske,

Hankinson, N.D. (KFGO) – A 59-year-old Hankinson man was killed when the car he was driving collided with farm equipment just north of Hankinson Tuesday night.

As the car passed the tractor, it struck the front of the disc plow.

The car driver died at the scene. His name has not been released.

The 18-year-old Wales, North Dakota man driving the tractor was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.

