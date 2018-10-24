This Year’s Harvest Temperatures Look Promising to Local Hunters

Hunters are gearing up for deer hunting season in the next two weeks

FARGO, N.D. — As farmers start to gather their crops, the leaves on the ground also signal the start of one of North Dakota’s biggest hunting seasons.

“We’re into the backside of October and this is definitely when we see an increase in whether it’s animal movement and hunter activity. It’s harvest for the farmers, and it’s also harvest for the hunters,” said Doug Leier, a biologist with North Dakota Game and Fish.

Hunters were in for a scare when heavy snow hit North Dakota a couple of weeks ago, but temperatures have rebounded to seasonal averages.

For some sportsmen, the influx of temperatures plays a role in their success so far this season.

“We’ve had a lot of luck with the waterfowl. Birds are starting to come down. As far as upland games, it’s still kind of tough with all the crop in right now, so I think here in the next couple of weeks, when we get all the fields taken out, I think we will see some success for the upland hunters,” said Jake Oxner, the Hunting Footwear Manager for Scheels.

Biologists say more ducks and geese have been spotted from Devils Lake to Dickey County.

But regardless of if you’re hunting birds or deer, Leier says the population of each should be in good shape for hunters this season.

“Our pheasant numbers are similar to last year. Our deer numbers seem to be a little bit better than they were last year, and the duck and the goose numbers, the local ducks have started to migrate south, but we’ve seen some pretty good numbers of birds migrating in from the north,” said Leier.

In a couple of weeks, hunters will be gearing up for deer hunting season.

With a strong deer population, Oxner says preparation is key to having a successful time in the woods.

“The biggest thing right now is to take inventory of what you got at home, whether you’re low on shells, a new pair of boots, new jacket, now’s the time to be coming in and getting the gear you need for the fall and making sure you’re ready for your big hunt this fall,” Oxner said.

Deer hunting season with guns begins November 9th.