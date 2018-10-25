Former Louisiana Sen. Mary Landrieu Joins Heitkamp At Phone Banking Event

FARGO, N.D. — With less than two weeks before Election Day, both sides are busy trying to get as many voters out as possible.

Former Sen. Mary Landrieu (D-La.) joined Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (D-N.D.) for a phone banking event.

They greeted supporters, and volunteers could enjoy po’boys.

They spoke about the importance of every vote, because the more people that turn out, the more of an impact they will have.

“I think we need to reach every voter we can. This is a good way to try to do that. It’s a tight race. I actually have some free time and felt like I needed to put that time to good use,” Pam Maher, a volunteer, said.

Rep. Kevin Cramer, who’s running against Heitkamp, had a campaign event yesterday in Fargo.

Both candidates will participate in a debate tomorrow night and KVRR will have complete coverage.