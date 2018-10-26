Fargo Police Department To Debut New Music Video

It's the follow-up to last year's video called "Unity"

FARGO, N.D. — You may remember a music video Fargo Police put out last year called “Unity,” and now, there’s a follow–up.

Next week, police will debut their new music video called “It’s Time.”

The video shows officers interacting with the community with everyone from kids to politicians to businesses.

It has been in the works since July.

Last year’s video was more rap–based, but this year, it’ll be more like a pop song.

“We try to make it more feel good so it relates to a lot of people,” Ofc. Michael Bloom said.

“It’s a way to reflect and show good times and kids smiling and us having a good time and interacting with the community,” Ofc. David Carlson said.

The premiere will be Monday at 7 p.m. at the First Assembly Church.