LIVE: Art Ghoullery Masquerade At Rourke Art Gallery

Art Ghoullery Highlights Halloween-Themed Art Not Often Seen In Galleries

Artist Mark Elton joins Adam to talk about the Art Ghoullery at the Rourke Art Gallery in Moorhead.

Elton reached out to artists to display a wide variety of Halloween pieces.

He says many artists aren’t what you’d typically find in an art gallery, but rather at a convention like a comic con.

The exhibit is family-friendly.

The Rourke is hosting a masquerade reception for the Art Ghoullery on Friday, October 26th from 6:30-8:00 p.m.

The exhibit is up at the museum through November 4th.