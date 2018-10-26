LIVE: Art Ghoullery Masquerade At Rourke Art Gallery

Art Ghoullery Highlights Halloween-Themed Art Not Often Seen In Galleries
Adam Ladwig,

 

Artist Mark Elton joins Adam to talk about the Art Ghoullery at the Rourke Art Gallery in Moorhead.

Elton reached out to artists to display a wide variety of Halloween pieces.

He says many artists aren’t what you’d typically find in an art gallery, but rather at a convention like a comic con.

The exhibit is family-friendly.

The Rourke is hosting a masquerade reception for the Art Ghoullery on Friday, October 26th from 6:30-8:00 p.m.

The exhibit is up at the museum through November 4th.

Categories: Morning – In The Studio
Tags: , ,

Related Post

LIVE: Local Artist’s New Picture Book Highli...
“Art Ghoullery” Brings Out All the Hal...
LIVE: MPR Celebrates 50th Anniversary In Moorhead
LIVE: Zoo-Inspired Art With Artist Mark Elton

You Might Like

Dierks Bentley Announces Concert In Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, ND -- Country superstar Dierks Bentley will play the Alerus Center in Grand Forks on March 9, 2019. It's part of his Burning Man Tour 2019. He'll be joined by Jon Pardi, Tenille Townes and Hot Country Knights.…