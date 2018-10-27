Heitkamp and Cramer Debate for Final Time Before Election Day

Questions ranged from domestic to international issues

FARGO, N.D. — Election Day is 11 days away, and one of the most closely watched Senate races is right here in North Dakota.

The final debate Senator Heidi Heitkamp and Congressman Kevin Cramer engaged passionate supporters on both sides.

Questions ranged from both domestic to international issues. Some topics were on current events, like the migrant caravan from Central America, the nuclear treaty with Russia, and the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

“We need to make sure our enemies and allies know we still believe in rule of law, human, rights, first amendment,” Heitkamp said.

“We can’t go in willy nilly. We need to make sure the rest of our allies are in sync with us and then there’s no questions whether it’s sanction, whatever type, they need to send strong signal,” Cramer said.

Other topics include social security, tariffs, and healthcare, especially the state’s involvement with a lawsuit that would overturn the Affordable Care Act.

“That’s where the protection is, it’s in the ACA, when the aca is challenged and repealed, those protections go away,” Heitkamp said.

“Peoples rates would go down $2,500 a year. They went up $4,000 a year. That’s not affordable. That’s checking the box saying, ‘I got coverage I can’t afford to use. There’s got to be a better way than that,” Cramer said.

“We’re now at that part where we stop persuading and start getting out our votes. We went a long way to defining the differences, we’re going to continue talking about those differences, but I thought this debate went very well,” Heitkamp said.

“I enjoyed myself up there, I think Senator Heitkamp did. I think the crowd did. When we have a raucous but civil debate the voters win,” Cramer said.

He does admit it’s been a long campaign.

“I plan to sleep in on November 7th,” he said.

Early voting in Cass County begins on Monday, Oct. 29.