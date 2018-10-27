HS Football: Davies Advances After Quarterfinal Win Over Mandan

Senior running back Brett Vetter found the endzone on three separate occasions for the Eagles

FARGO, N.D. — The Davies football team entered the North Dakota AAA state tournament as the two seed out of the East.

The team will now advance to the semifinals after taking down Mandan 42-6 in Friday’s contest. Senior running back Brett Vetter found the endzone on three separate occasions for the Eagles, while junior Ty Satter added an additional two.

This marks the Eagles’ first postseason victory since winning the Dakota Bowl in 2014. It’s also a win the entire squad says they’re proud of.

“This team has grown more than any sports team I’ve ever been a part of,” senior quarterback Jesse Forknell said. “They’re just this hard working group of guys. They have learned to play with emotion. For a lot of our guys it’s not their last year, but they’re still able to step up and play as if it were, so I’m just so proud of how they’ve developed as people, to learn to play with emotion and I think that can give us the edge against Bismarck.”

Davies will take on Bismarck next in the semifinals.