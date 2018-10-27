HS Football: Sheyenne Holds On To Beat Bismarck Legacy in Quarterfinal Matchup

Zach Rodgers finished with two interceptions en route to the Sheyenne victory

FARGO, N.D. — The Sheyenne Mustangs entered the North Dakota AAA state tournament as the number one seed in the East for the first time in the program’s history.

The Mustangs went on to keep their season alive on Friday after beating Bismarck Legacy 28-21. Zach Rodgers finished with two interceptions en route to the Sheyenne victory.

The team says they didn’t let their seeding distract them from getting the job done.

“We knew throughout the year the entire team has gotten better so we can’t take anything lightly,” running back Hunter Hoffner said. “We did our job and capitalized when we needed to.”

“We knew Legacy was going to be a really good team,” Rodgers added. “They were a lot different than when we first played them. We went into it knowing that it was going to be a dog fight.”

Despite it coming down to the wire, the Mustangs say it was important to keep their foot on the gas.

“At halftime it was only 14-0, so they think they still have a chance right now so we need to keep going, pound it down their throats,” Hoffner said. “We hoped we could come away and keep moving the ball down the field and have our defense get some stops.”

Next up Sheyenne will face Bismarck Century in the semifinal round.