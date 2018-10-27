KVRR Round Table: UND Offense will be Tested against No. 4 Weber State

The Wildcats force the most turnovers in the FCS
Keith Albertson,

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The University of North Dakota brings in the highest-ranked opponent of the season to the Alerus Center on Saturday.

No. 4 Weber State (5-2, 3-1 Big Sky Conference) heads to Grand Forks off of wins against Eastern Washington and Montana State.

The Fighting Hawks (5-2) have won three in a row, averaging 40 points per game in the process.

Weber State has forced more turnovers than any other team in the FCS, and has the top defense in the Big Sky.

