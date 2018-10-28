Erasing the Stigma: Imagine Thriving Raising Funds for Mental Health

The goal of Imagine Thriving is to erase the stigma of mental health issues among young people by providing education, prevention and advocacy

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Past donors and new supporters are filling out the checkbooks at the sixth annual Imagine Thriving Fundraiser.

The goal of Imagine Thriving is to erase the stigma of mental health issues among young people by providing education, prevention and advocacy.

Those on the board say there are ways people can help that many don’t realize are needed.

“When students have identified that they need help, one of the greatest barriers to getting care is simply a car ride to and from an appointment so even just educating people on some of the small things we can do,” said Tiffaney Holm, a board member.

“Have the conversation about mental health and illness. Talk about mental wellness. Share your experience and ask other people about theirs. What they find is relationships, they create resiliency,” said Heather Zinger, the Executive Director of Imagine Thriving.

The nonprofit focuses on students of middle schools and high schools.