46 North Pints & Provisions Opens in Downtown Fargo

FARGO, N.D. – 46 North Pints & Provisions is an elevated comfort food restaurant open for business in downtown Fargo.

The menu has a little something for everyone, meaning you can enjoy a nice glass of wine with a ribeye steak or something as simple as a grilled cheese.

46 North’s owner decided to open the restaurant in its location because he says Fargo is a Midwest city that is revitalizing it’s downtown space the right way. Although the building is brand new, the restaurant’s atmosphere is made to feel quite the opposite.

“Everyone wants to feel comfortable when you’re going out to dinner. You want to feel like you’re in an inviting place, an inviting atmosphere. I think having something that doesn’t feel brand new really lends itself to making people feel like you’re welcoming a guest into your house as opposed to out at some fancy dinner,” 46 North Pints & Provisions Owner Blake Itterman said.

The restaurant Is named after the latitude of Fargo: 46 North.