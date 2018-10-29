NDSU Wrestling Opens Up Season With Scrimmage

Green Beats Gold 28-23
Nick Couzin,

FARGO, N.D. —  (NDSU Athletics) The Green outlasted the Gold 28-23 in North Dakota State University’s annual intra-squad scrimmage held Sunday, Oct. 28, before 144 spectators in the Scheels Center at the Sanford Health Athletic Complex.

NDSU is scheduled to host Northwestern University at 12 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 4, at Scheels Center.

The Green won eight of the 13 matches including tech falls from a pair of two-time NCAA qualifiers in 133 Cam Sykora and 165 Andrew Fogarty.

The Gold kept things close as 149 Jaden Van Maanen won a pair of matches including a tech fall and 197 Cordell Eaton recorded the only pin of the scrimmage. In the battle of heavyweights, Brandon Metz outlasted Dan Stibral for a 4-3 decision in tie-breaker 2.

A pair of NCAA qualifiers tangled at 125 pounds where transfer Brent Fleetwood, a two-time qualifier for Central Michigan, earned a 5-0 decision over Paul Bianchi.

NDSU Intra-Squad Scrimmage – Green 28, Gold 23
Scheels Center, Sanford Health Athletic Complex, Fargo, N.D.
Match 1—149   Austin Braun (GREEN) dec. Sam Gilseth (GOLD), 14-10
Match 2—149   Jaden Van Maanen (GOLD) tech fall Brody Schmidt (GREEN), TF 18-0, 3:00
Match 3—141   Sawyer Degen (GREEN) dec Taylor Nein (GOLD), 4-2
Match 4—125   Brent Fleetwood (GOLD) dec Paul Bianchi (GREEN), 5-0
Match 5—133   Cam Sykora (GREEN) tech fall Nico Colunga (GOLD), TF 15-0, 3:40
Match 6—157   Nick Knutson (GREEN) dec Austin Brenner (GOLD), 4-2
Match 7—165   Andrew Fogarty (GREEN) tech fall Jimmy Noel (GOLD), TF 15-0, 5:43
Match 8—184   Tyler McNutt (GREEN) dec Michael Otomo (GOLD), 7-2
Match 9—197   Cordell Eaton (GOLD) fall Cole Witzig (GREEN), 2:57
Match 10—285  Brandon Metz (GOLD) tie-breaker 2 Dan Stibral (GREEN), 4-3 TB-2
Match 11—141  Gavin Sutton (GREEN) dec Sawyer Degen (GOLD), 7-2
Match 12—149  Jaden Van Maanen (GOLD) injury def Braun (GREEN), INJ 4:09
Match 13—174  Lorenzo De La Riva (GREEN) dec Jesse Shearer (GOLD), 9-3
Attendance—144
Referee—Guy Kimball

Categories: College, Top Sports Headlines
Tags: , , ,

