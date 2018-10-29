NDSU Wrestling Opens Up Season With Scrimmage

Green Beats Gold 28-23

FARGO, N.D. — (NDSU Athletics) The Green outlasted the Gold 28-23 in North Dakota State University’s annual intra-squad scrimmage held Sunday, Oct. 28, before 144 spectators in the Scheels Center at the Sanford Health Athletic Complex.

NDSU is scheduled to host Northwestern University at 12 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 4, at Scheels Center.

The Green won eight of the 13 matches including tech falls from a pair of two-time NCAA qualifiers in 133 Cam Sykora and 165 Andrew Fogarty .

The Gold kept things close as 149 Jaden Van Maanen won a pair of matches including a tech fall and 197 Cordell Eaton recorded the only pin of the scrimmage. In the battle of heavyweights, Brandon Metz outlasted Dan Stibral for a 4-3 decision in tie-breaker 2.

A pair of NCAA qualifiers tangled at 125 pounds where transfer Brent Fleetwood , a two-time qualifier for Central Michigan, earned a 5-0 decision over Paul Bianchi .