NDSU Wrestling Opens Up Season With Scrimmage
Green Beats Gold 28-23
FARGO, N.D. — (NDSU Athletics) The Green outlasted the Gold 28-23 in North Dakota State University’s annual intra-squad scrimmage held Sunday, Oct. 28, before 144 spectators in the Scheels Center at the Sanford Health Athletic Complex.
NDSU is scheduled to host Northwestern University at 12 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 4, at Scheels Center.
The Green won eight of the 13 matches including tech falls from a pair of two-time NCAA qualifiers in 133 Cam Sykora and 165 Andrew Fogarty.
The Gold kept things close as 149 Jaden Van Maanen won a pair of matches including a tech fall and 197 Cordell Eaton recorded the only pin of the scrimmage. In the battle of heavyweights, Brandon Metz outlasted Dan Stibral for a 4-3 decision in tie-breaker 2.
A pair of NCAA qualifiers tangled at 125 pounds where transfer Brent Fleetwood, a two-time qualifier for Central Michigan, earned a 5-0 decision over Paul Bianchi.
NDSU Intra-Squad Scrimmage – Green 28, Gold 23
Scheels Center, Sanford Health Athletic Complex, Fargo, N.D.
Match 1—149 Austin Braun (GREEN) dec. Sam Gilseth (GOLD), 14-10
Match 2—149 Jaden Van Maanen (GOLD) tech fall Brody Schmidt (GREEN), TF 18-0, 3:00
Match 3—141 Sawyer Degen (GREEN) dec Taylor Nein (GOLD), 4-2
Match 4—125 Brent Fleetwood (GOLD) dec Paul Bianchi (GREEN), 5-0
Match 5—133 Cam Sykora (GREEN) tech fall Nico Colunga (GOLD), TF 15-0, 3:40
Match 6—157 Nick Knutson (GREEN) dec Austin Brenner (GOLD), 4-2
Match 7—165 Andrew Fogarty (GREEN) tech fall Jimmy Noel (GOLD), TF 15-0, 5:43
Match 8—184 Tyler McNutt (GREEN) dec Michael Otomo (GOLD), 7-2
Match 9—197 Cordell Eaton (GOLD) fall Cole Witzig (GREEN), 2:57
Match 10—285 Brandon Metz (GOLD) tie-breaker 2 Dan Stibral (GREEN), 4-3 TB-2
Match 11—141 Gavin Sutton (GREEN) dec Sawyer Degen (GOLD), 7-2
Match 12—149 Jaden Van Maanen (GOLD) injury def Braun (GREEN), INJ 4:09
Match 13—174 Lorenzo De La Riva (GREEN) dec Jesse Shearer (GOLD), 9-3
Attendance—144
Referee—Guy Kimball