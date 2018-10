Traverse County Man Found Dead, Pinned Underneath Tractor

The sheriff's office was called Sunday night around 7 to check on James Diehl

TRAVERSE COUNTY, Minn. — A Traverse County, Minnesota man is dead after a farming mishap.

The sheriff’s office was called Sunday night around 7 to check on James Diehl after he missed a dinner engagement and didn’t answer his phone.

A deputy found the house empty but later spotted an overturned tractor in a pit of water.

A body pinned underneath the tractor was positively identified as James Diehl by a family member.