You Might Like
Winter Outlook
Chief Meteorologist Rob Kupec gives his prediction for this winter
"Be Proud of Who You Are and Don't Give Up": EGOT Star Rita Moreno Comes to Fargo
FARGO, N.D. -- As part of the Fargo Town Hall Lecture Series, actress, singer and dancer, Rita Moreno is pushing people to pursue their hopes and dreams. KVRR's Jessie Cohen tells us how…
"We can move forward": Greywind Family Reacts to Hoehn's Life Sentence
FARGO, N.D. -- William Hoehn is sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole for conspiring to kidnap Savanna Greywind's baby in August 2017. He also gets an additional year behind bars…
Severe Weather
0 active weather alertsView Alert Details »