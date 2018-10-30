Furniture For Less Opens Clearance Center in Former Herberger’s Store in Moorhead

They will occupy the storefront until their temporary lease expires in January

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Just more than a month after Herberger’s in Moorhead closed its doors, the space in the Moorhead Center Mall has a temporary tenant.

Furniture for Less signed a five–month lease to showcase their clearance furniture in the space.

The 70,000 square foot store is bigger than their other two locations combined.

The store’s CEO, Darrell Hansen, says the temporary arrangement is beneficial because it gives them time to sell off their clearance items.

He says his customers have embraced the new space.

“It’s exciting for this space, which has had tremendous amount of traffic. Literally on Saturday, it felt like Walmart. There was never a time where people weren’t streaming in. It’s really been a boom for us,” Hansen said.

The Furniture for Less Clearance Center will occupy the space until its lease expires on January 31.