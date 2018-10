Biden Visit And Minnesota Sectionals Presents Parking Challenge At Fargodome

Biden will appear at the Fargo Air Museum at 11 a.m.

FARGO, N.D. — Former Vice President Joe Biden will be in Fargo tomorrow morning to campaign for Heidi Heitkamp.

Due to the increased traffic in the area, Fargodome officials are asking those going to see Biden to park in the West side parking lot, lots F and G.

Those going to the dome for the Minnesota High School Sectionals are asked to park in the east side parking lot, lots A, B, C and D.