Kids at Sanford Get Treats at “Backwards Halloween”

Staff members gave children non-edible treats

FARGO, N.D. — Sanford put on a “Backwards Halloween” so kids in the hospital could still enjoy the holiday.

Kids at Sanford Children’s Hospital got to dress up while staff members came around and gave them non–edible treats to play with.

They also had other activities throughout the week like pumpkin painting.

If kids didn’t have costumes, Sanford gave them things to dress up with so they could all take part in the spirit of Halloween.

“It feels amazing being able to bring a smile to these kids’ faces on Halloween. A lot of groups put on a lot of time and effort and their donations that they’re bringing to their kids today, it’s just so wonderful to be able to provide this for them,” Katy Easter, child life specialist at Sanford, said.

“Backwards Halloween” has been a long tradition at Sanford and many departments take part.