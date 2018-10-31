Police Give Tips for Staying Safe on Halloween Night

Drivers should be especially careful of kids running around

If you still want to head out to get those last minute treats, make sure you’re keeping safety top of mind.

“Beware that there are a lot of little ones out there who are trick or treating, they’re happy go lucky, they’re excited to get candy and they’re not keeping personal safety in mind,” Jessica Schindeldecker with the Fargo Police Department said.

Drivers should slow down, and parents should make sure kids don’t go darting into traffic. When kids are out trick or treating in their costumes, it’s important to have reflective gear so they can stay safe.

Parents are also recommended to check their kids’ candy to make sure nothing has been tampered with.

If you’re going to be drinking, make sure you also have a safe ride home.

“Halloween’s a time of year when we have increased DUI’s, we want people to be making good decisions so there’s lots of opportunities for alternate ways home,” Capt. Deric Swenson with Moorhead Police said.

Police say they do expect a higher call volume on Halloween night, so non–emergent calls may have a longer wait time.

“We may have some juvenile activities that are increasing, pumpkin smashing, that type of thing, we want parents to have a talk with their children, make sure they’re doing responsible actions and they’re being good citizens in our community and helping us out by reducing our calls,” Swenson said.

If you’re still planning on going out at the end of this week to celebrate on an actual weekend, make sure you’re still being responsible and getting safe rides home.