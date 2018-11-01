Democrat-NPL Candidates Rally Support at Fargo Air Museum

FARGO, N.D. – Alongside former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Heidi Heitkamp at the rally at the Fargo Air Museum were other Democratic candidates on the ballot on November 6th.

Former Democrat-NPL Party Chairwoman Kylie Oversen is running for Tax Commissioner, State Representative Josh Boschee for Secretary of State, and Former State Senate Minority Leader Mac Schneider is running for Congress. Each of them took the stage along with other Democratic leaders to get the crowd pumped up.

Although running for different positions, they say they are running for the same purpose.

“Do not stop believing that we can elect talented leaders like Josh Boschee, Kylie Oversen and the rest of our statewide candidates and please don’t ever stop believing that we can change this state and change this country,” Schneider said.