Former VP Biden: “There’s No Better Example of Character” than Heidi Heitkamp

FARGO N.D. — Former Vice President Joe Biden comes to Fargo to kick off the Bring it Home Heidi Bus Tour across the state.

“Hello Fargo. Are you ready to win an election? Are you ready to vote?” said Heitkamp.

“He’s the real deal and I could not be prouder to introduce my great friend, Vice President Joe Biden,” Heitkamp said.

As a prominent figure in and out of The White House, Biden still asks himself “What do I want to see in a candidate when voting?”

“There’s no better example of character and public life and public office than your United States Senator Heidi Heitkamp,” Biden said.

“I think a lot of people seeing that former presidency that power coming behind her it’s a good sign,” said Kevin Cortes, a supporter.

Running for re–election, Senator Heidi Heitkamp says she and Biden are such good friends because they are very much alike.

“He grew up believing in community he grew up believing that our obligation is to the working men and women of this country to make things better,” Heitkamp said.

But their similarities go even further.

Heidi battled and survived breast cancer.

“Raise your hand if you’ve lost anyone to cancer you love,” Biden said.

Almost everyone in the crowd did.

“There was one symptom though she couldn’t recover from and can’t recover from. It’s called a pre–existing condition,” Biden said.

Biden finds himself right by her side.

“They gave me a 30% chance of living well I have a pre–existing condition. I have two clips in my head,” Biden said.

He’s also struggled with everyone’s worst nightmare…

“You gotta come home Joe and I said what’s a matter, there has been an accident, I said they alright, and they said no. Your wife’s dead your daughters dead and your two boys are not likely to make it,” Biden said.

He knows the reality of not having enough money to support a family.

“You can’t play in that little league team honey, we gotta move. Daddy lost his job,” Biden said.

Yet Biden stands in front of a North Dakota crowd optimistic of America’s future.

Biden says just like him…

“He reflects so much of what they see and their values,” Heitkamp said.

…Heidi will do what’s best for the people because she understands it firsthand.

“There aren’t many folks in Washington who you can always count on to put their own convictions over their own partisan interest or their self–interest and Heidi always does just that.”

Supporters know this senate race won’t just change the future of the state.

“It makes it even more exciting to be like oh I’m, in North Dakota I can influence not just my own race but in the country’s turnout,” said Elizabeth Wilson, one supporter.

Biden says the political climate needs to be changed, and getting every last vote is another step in that direction.

“Go get ’em folks go get ’em,” Biden said.

Early voting has already begun.

The election is on Tuesday, November 6th.