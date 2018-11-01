Friendly Smiles Cosmetic Dentistry Has a Solution for Your Excess Halloween Candy

Donated candy will be sent to troops and first responders

FARGO, N.D. — If you’ve got piles of candy from Halloween night, you can spare some cavities and put it towards a good cause.

Friendly Smiles Cosmetic Dentistry is doing a candy buyback that helps our heroes.

All donated candy goes towards Operation Gratitude, which sends treats to troops and first responders.

“We could get candy away from the kids, so they don’t get cavities and to get it to the troops so they at least get something from home,” Dr. Brenda Barfield said.

“We always have so much candy left over and there’s only so much candy we can all eat. It goes to a good cause to be able to give back a little bit,” Kelly Watson, a mother, said.

Kids have their reasons for donating too, especially because of the prizes. For every pound they bring in, they’ll get a dollar and a free dental kit.

Last year, Friendly Smiles collected 300 pounds of candy and this year, they’re trying to outdo that. Kids can guess how much total candy will be collected, and whoever’s closet gets a $50 gift card.

Not only is this a fun way to give back, but it’s a reminder of having good dental habits.

“Don’t eat all the candy at once, only have a couple of pieces and once you’re done, make sure to brush and floss your teeth afterwards,” Barfield said.

There are also Operation Gratitude collection sites in Casselton, Fergus Falls, and Grand Forks.