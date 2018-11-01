Moorhead Public Schools Announces Goals of 2019-2020 Academic Year

The district is focusing on everything from the growth issue to mental health

MOORHEAD, Minn. — It may be the middle of the year for students everywhere but Moorhead Public Schools are already planning ahead for the 2019-2020 academic year.

KVRR’s Danielle Church has tells us some of the goals the district plans to tackle when the time arises.

Minnesota law requires each school district to turn in their goals which is why Moorhead Public Schools is informing community members and parents about some of the changes they would like to make.

They’re called the World’s Best Workforce goals and one of them includes focusing on how to solve the growth problem in the district. There are only 400 empty seats left between all the schools. Other goals include helping all students to graduate, preparing them ready for college and closing the achievement gap between ethnic students and students living in poverty. Forty percent of the district’s students take advantage of the state’s free and reduced meal program. Moorhead Public Schools is also trying to put an emphasis on training every staff member on the mental health needs of students.

“It’s important because we want them to be aware of what’s going on within the school district Even though this is a state requirement that we have a public forum to talk about our World’s Best Workforce goals, it’s always nice to get in front of those folks and in front of our community and talk about the school district so they can see exactly what our goals are for the year,” said superintendent Brandon Lunak.

“Just the communicators here tonight were very strong, compelling communicators. I think the strategic initiatives that they have for every student to succeed were really encouraging and I think it is encouraging that the city is growing and the schools are full but that’s a sign of help,” said Becky Carlson, a Moorhead Public Schools parent.

The district has also created a task force that will help decide what facilities need to be improved at Moorhead High School.

It’s made up entirely of community members.