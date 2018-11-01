NDSU MBB Storms Past Concordia in Exhibition game

The Bison took down the Cobbers 81-49

FARGO, N.D (NDSU Athletics) – The North Dakota State men’s basketball team cruised to an 81-49 exhibition victory over Concordia-Moorhead on Thursday evening at the Scheels Center, with three freshmen among the top four scorers for the Bison.

Freshman Sam Griesel (Lincoln, Neb.) scored 11 points to lead all players. Bison freshman Jaxon Knotek (River Falls, Wis.) and redshirt freshman Tyree Eady (Middleton, Wis.) both added 10 points for NDSU, as did junior forward Deng Geu.

All 12 Bison who played in the game scored at least two points.

Griesel added five rebounds, three assists and two steals to his stat line. NDSU junior point guard Vinnie Shahid tallied six assists and no turnovers to go along with his seven points.

NDSU came out hot, making 6-of-9 from beyond the arc to open the game. The Bison led 25-6 just over eight minutes into the contest.

NDSU finished shooting 52 percent for the game (28-of-54).

Bison sophomore forward Rocky Kreuser put up six points, six rebounds and three blocks in 17 minutes of action.

The Bison open the regular season at WAC preseason favorite New Mexico State on Tuesday, Nov. 6, at 8:30 p.m. CT.