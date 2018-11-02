Coach of the Week: Shanley Football Coach Troy Mattern

Mattern and the Deacons are undefeated heading into Saturday's AA Semifinal

FARGO, N.D. — Shanley football coach Troy Mattern is the KVRR Coach of the Week.

The Deacons are undefeated heading into the state semifinal, one win away from their eighth championship game appearance in the last 10 seasons.

Mattern is in his second year at Shanley after previously coaching Fargo South.

The Deacons’ matchup against Jamestown is set for Saturday at 1:30 p.m.