Fargo Mother Charged With Child Neglect

FARGO, N.D. (AP) _ A Fargo woman is charged with child neglect after authorities say she left her baby alone in a hot SUV while she shopped.

Court documents accuse Clara Nissko of leaving the child for 20 minutes in 84-degree weather in September while she was in Walmart in Fargo.

Police were called after several people heard the baby crying and found the infant strapped in a car seat.

Witnesses say one window of the vehicle was partially opened.

Passers-by took the baby out of the vehicle while they waiting for police to arrive.

It’s not clear whether Nissko has hired an attorney.