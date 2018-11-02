Fargo Mother Charged With Child Neglect Court documents accuse Clara Nissko of leaving the child for 20 minutes in 84-degree weather in September while she was in Walmart in Fargo. November 2, 2018 Joe Radske, FARGO, N.D. (AP) _ A Fargo woman is charged with child neglect after authorities say she left her baby alone in a hot SUV while she shopped. Court documents accuse Clara Nissko of leaving the child for 20 minutes in 84-degree weather in September while she was in Walmart in Fargo. Police were called after several people heard the baby crying and found the infant strapped in a car seat. Witnesses say one window of the vehicle was partially opened. Passers-by took the baby out of the vehicle while they waiting for police to arrive. It’s not clear whether Nissko has hired an attorney. Categories: Crime, Local News, North Dakota News Tags: child neglect, clara nissko, FARGO, hot suv, walmart FacebookTwitterRedditPinteresttumblrGoogle+MoreRelated Post Fargo Finance Director Outlines Several Options To... West Fargo Moving Forward with Yet Another School Force Score Late, Beat Sioux Falls Woman Flown To Fargo After Crash In South Dakota K...