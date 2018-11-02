Play of the Week Nominees: November 2nd

FARGO, N.D. — The plays of DJ Colter High School Play of the Week showcase a pair of Minnesota athletes in their respective section final games.

First up out of Kittson County Central. The Bearcats air it out to to Trent Peterson. He makes the acrobatic grab and weasels his way to stay in bounds.

Peterson leaps up, stretches out in coverage and finishes with the fancy footwork to inch out a few extra yards.

This play is impressive but is it better than this trick play out of the Perham game.

The fake handoff, the shovel pass backwards and the toss to Ty Moser. We’re not done yet though. Moser literally leaps his way out of the tackle. Now that’s some serious hustle.

Both plays are great but which one is better? That’s for you to decide.