College Hockey: UND Sweeps No. 16 Wisconsin With Overtime Victory

UND registers its first sweep of the season
Maria Santora,

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — UND Hockey registered its first sweep of the season with a 3-2 overtime win over No. 16 Wisconsin.

Grant Mismash scored his third goal of the season for the Hawks to knot the game up 1-1. Nick Jones netted his first goal of the season early in the third period to even the game back up 2-2. Jacob Bernard-Docker scored the overtime goal to give UND the win.

The Hawks will face Miami next weekend.

 

