Derrek Tuszka Shines in NDSU’s Win over Youngstown State

Had two tackles for loss at a crucial time in the fourth quarter

FARGO, N.D.– Coming into the Youngstown State game, North Dakota State knew the Penguins would be tough. Youngstown hung with the Herd up until the end.

After the second NDSU score, the defense took the game into their own hands with multiple tackles for loss. Greg Menard got his share of tackles per usual but Saturday it was the junior defensive lineman Derrek Tuszka who stole the spotlight. His two tackles for loss came at a crucial point in the game that stopped a game tying drive for the Penguins.

“It’s huge and he played so well. Tuskza has played well for a number of years and he’s only a junior but he’s one of our lead guys at defensive end,” head coach Chris Klieman said. “He’s so relentless and so physical. He’s got great explosiveness. It was nice to see him come up with big plays.”

“A little bit of moves and a little bit of luck,” NDSU defensive lineman Derrek Tuszka said. “I made all the right calls and was put in all the right positions and was just able to capitalize on the opportunity. I made the plays when I was there.”

Bison hit the road to face Missouri State next Saturday.