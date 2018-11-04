NDSU Volleyball Losses Last Home Game of the Season

Mastodons beat the Bison 3-1

FARGO, N.D. – (NDSU Athletics) North Dakota State’s rally fell short in a 3-1 (25-19, 21-25, 25-23, 25-23) loss to Purdue Fort Wayne in a Summit League match played Sunday, Nov. 4, before 674 fans in the Bentson Bunker Fieldhouse.

NDSU (7-18, 5-9 SL) is scheduled to close out the regular season at 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9, at Oral Roberts (9-16, 6-7 SL) and 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 11, at South Dakota (17-9, 11-3 SL).

McKenzie Burke connected for a team-high 15 kills and added nine digs and a pair of blocks in her final regular season appearance in the Bentson Bunker during Senior Day. Allie Mauch finished with 11 kills and hit .360, but the Bison couldn’t close out the third and fourth sets.

Purdue Fort Wayne (16-12, 7-7 SL) outhit NDSU .288 to .184 overall as Sydney Boerst led the Mastodons with 16 kills, hit .583 and four blocks. Boerst led a group of four players with double-figure kills, followed by Elizabeth Fuerst with 14 kills (.414), JaBria Green with 10 (.381) and Nicole Rightnowar added 10 kills. Madison Jaqua and Victoria Mills combined for 55 set assists.

North Dakota State gained momentum in the second set win behind the play of Alexis Bachmeier, who came up with 18 digs, four kills and four blocks. The Bison held a 10.5 to 8 edge in team blocks led by Emily Halverson’s match-high five blocks. Kalli Hegerle finished with 38 assists, while Abbi Klos added 12 digs.