Drayton, ND – Town of the Week 11-5-18

Rob Kupec,

Drayton had nearly 1100 votes on its way to defeating Mapleton. It’s a town with a rich history with the Red River. Go Titans!

Categories: Town Of The Week
Tags: ,

Related Post

Larimore, ND Town of the Week 2-20-18
Hatton, ND – Town of the Week 10-30-18
Gully, MN Town of the Week 1-23-18
Historic Church In Kittson County, MN Destroyed By...

You Might Like