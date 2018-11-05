Former Law Officer Convicted Of Corrupting Teenage Boy

Joe Radske,

WILLISTON, N.D. (AP) – A former northwestern North Dakota law officer accused of having sex with a teenage boy has been convicted of felony corruption or solicitation of a minor.

He was charged in August 2017 and convicted at trial last week.

Dahl was accused of having a sex with the boy more than once while working for both law enforcement agencies.

The boy was 16 and Dahl 22 at the time.

Dahl faces up to five years in prison.

Sentencing was not immediately scheduled.

