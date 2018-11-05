UPS Teams Up With Fargo Airport to Bring Faster Package Delivery Service

FARGO– UPS is teaming up with Fargo’s Hector International Airport to bring a faster package delivery service to people around the region.

The UPS jet can carry over 80,000 pounds and will make two trips per day between Fargo and UPS’s main air headquarters in Kentucky.

Packages on-board will be distributed throughout North Dakota and west-central and northwestern Minnesota.

With this service, a lot of people will be depending on this jet for their packages.

“There are a lot of efficiencies that come with this,” Fargo Airport Authority executive director Shawn Dobberstein said. “There are later pick up times for businesses across the entire state. There are earlier delivery times for everyone across the state. I think they’re pretty excited about that and if you order something tonight online, you have a much better chance of getting it earlier in the day now.”

This new service has provided jobs to nearly 70 people.