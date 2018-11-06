Bison Offense Motivated After Struggles against Youngstown State

NDSU scored a season-low 17 points against YSU
Keith Albertson,

FARGO, N.D. — NDSU football is two wins away from running the table in the regular season.

The Bison are eyeing a matchup with Missouri State this weekend after putting up a season-low 17 points last Saturday against Youngstown State.

They also recorded the second-fewest total yards and rushing yards so far this year.

It was a defensive struggle for both sides.

Against Missouri state, the Herd is hoping to get the offense back on track, and they say there might be a little extra motivation after struggling to move the ball against the Penguins.

“It makes you hungry as an offense,” senior tight end Nate Jenson said. “You go back and watch that, and the only thing you can think about is going out there next Saturday and trying to prove yourself. We’ve got our chance to get out there this Saturday. We’re trying to put up as many as we can like we always are. Hopefully we lock in the details this week and get out there on Saturday and get it done.”

Offensive coordinator Courtney Messingham is not letting one slow day on offense against a solid defense change the way they view themselves.

“We feel like we’re a good offense and that we can score and move the ball against anybody, but we’ve got to go out and prove it week in and week out,” he said.

The game against Missouri State is the final road test of the regular season for NDSU and kicks off at 2:00 p.m.

