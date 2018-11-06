Man Arrested in Grand Forks Stabbing

GRAND FORKS, N.D. -- Police arrest a man after responding to reports of a stabbing at a Grand Forks apartment. Thirty-seven-year-old Dickie Demery was arrested for allegedly stabbing a 65-year-old man at 11098 North 39th Street around 3 this afternoon.…
JAMESTOWN, ND -- A man has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting his ex-wife in Jamestown last spring. Authorities say 25-year-old Nicole Gututala-Hoff was found shot to death in a vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment building on May 12.…
STUTSMAN COUNTY, ND -- Stutsman County sheriff's deputies came to the aid of a duck hunter from Pennsylvania whose canoe had capsized in a slough south of Medina. A group of hunters called authorities late Monday morning. Three deputies wearing flotation…