Fargo Public Works Sends 10 Sanding Units Out After Winter Weather

They called employees back yesterday at 4:30 pm to begin road cleanup

FARGO– Fargo Public Works has all 10 of its sanding units out on the roads due to slick conditions.

They called employees back yesterday at 4:30 pm to begin road cleanup.

The sanding units worked through the evening and into today.

A supervisor said they were not anticipating the slippery road conditions and for areas that have not yet been treated, conditions are poor at best.

“We dodged a bullet a few weeks ago, in Fargo anyway,” Fargo Public Works supervisor Lee Anderson said. “We did not dodge this one, as far as conditions, road conditions, and the biggest thing is we all need to practice our patience level while we are driving.”

Fargo Public Works did not send out any snow plows because they wouldn’t be able to clear the ice from the roads.