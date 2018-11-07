Fargo South Teacher Wins Prestigious National Award

Only five people nationwide are given the Horace Mann Award for Teaching Excellence

FARGO, N.D. — A Fargo South teacher gets a very special award at a school assembly.

Leah Juelke, a language arts teacher, received the Horace Mann Award for Teaching Excellence. She teaches English learner students from ninth through twelfth grade.

Winners are chosen by an expert panel, only five people nationwide are given this award from the NEA Foundation.

“I’m really honored and humbled. Every student has their own story and that’s what I try to do with my work, help bring out their stories. So I think this is inspiring and it really helps motivate me,” Juelke said.

She will travel to Washington, D.C. in February and receive $10,000 at the NEA Foundation Gala.