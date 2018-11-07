Sanford Health Helping Survivors of Stroke Move Forward

This is the second year Sanford put on the retreat

WEST FARGO, N.D. — For the second year in a row, Sanford Health is reminding stroke survivors it’s possible to recover and move on with their lives.

Survivors and their caretakers were all invited to a retreat in West Fargo. Health care experts taught them about different lifestyle tips, rehabilitation and therapy techniques and what their caregivers can do to better help them. One survivor says people shouldn’t feel like they can’t move past having a stroke.

“The wonderful thing about our retreat tonight is the next chapter name. It really is just a chapter in your story. It’s nice to let people know that you go on from this and you learn from it and you really do survive with it and live your new normal,” said Holly Erickson, Sanford Health stroke educator and survivor.

Erickson has had two strokes, the first of which she had when she was 13. Balance, vision, facial droop and weakness are all warning signs of a possible stroke.