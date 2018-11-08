Retired Vikings LB Greenway Visits Fargo Children’s Hospital

Greenway has had ties to Sanford Health since his early NFL playing days

Former Minnesota Vikings linebacker Chad Greenway was in Fargo, N.D. Thursday.

The retired 11-year NFL veteran visited Sanford Children’s Hospital to start off the day.

Greenway is from South Dakota, where Sanford Health is headquartered. That tie is one of many reasons why he insists on visits to the hospitals.

He says he loves brightening the kids’ days by bringing a smile to their faces, while visiting with parents about his four daughters and what family means to him.

Greenway has been involved with Sanford through his entire professional career, beginning with his first corporate event with the Vikings.

And he retains those ties with the upper midwest.

“All my career was regional, obviously South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota. It’s very important to me, very much a priority,” Greenway said. “To be able to work with a company like Sanford and hospitals like Sanford and the things they do, the impact they make in the community is huge. So, to be able to do that and have it be such a long-term thing, I really hope to work with them long into the future and use my voice and name and recognition for good.”

Greenway continued his day with stops at various liquor stores, promoting his new Grayduck vodka.