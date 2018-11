Victim In Main Street Car Crash Identified

The police department says around 2:45 p.m., officers responded to the 1600 Block of Main Avenue for a three-vehicle crash.

Fargo, N.D. (KFGO) – An 88-year-old West Fargo woman is dead after a crash in Fargo Wednesday.

The department says the driver of the first vehicle, Lois Fritz, was taken to a hospital where she died.

No further information has been released.