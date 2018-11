Coach of the Week: MSUM Football Coach Steve Laqua

Laqua and the Dragons are 7-3 heading into Saturday's matchup against St. Cloud State

MOORHEAD, Minn. — MSU-Moorhead football coach Steve Laqua is the KVRR Coach of the Week.

After a disappointing 2017 season, the team had to reevaluate expectations.

Laqua was very open about his uncertainly surrounding this year’s team potential, but they are 7-3 with the chance of clinching a bowl berth with a win against St. Cloud State on Saturday