Former Fargo Talent Sings National Anthem Before Panthers Steelers Game

Nationally recognized motivational speaker and veteran
Jessie Cohen,

PITTSBURGH — Another big moment in the career of a former Fargo man who is a singer, actor, nationally recognized motivational speaker and veteran.

Mark Lindquist sang the National Anthem before the Panthers and Steelers game in Pittsburg.

Lindquist posted on Facebook that he sang the anthem at Heinz Field for the NFL’s Salute to Service game.

He also thanked all military for defending our country and keeping us free.

The Ortonville, Minnesota, native now lives in Denver.

