“Large, Vicious” dog Shot by Grand Forks Police Officer Serving Search Warrant

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – A Grand Forks police officer shot a dog while trying to search a home.

It happened around 12:30 PM Friday at 321 North 4th Street.

Grand Forks Police say when officers entered the building, an officer was bitten by “a large, vicious” dog. They say numerous “physical” attempts to get the dog off the officer were made. Another officer trying to help shot the dog.

Authorities say the search warrant is still active and no other information is being released.