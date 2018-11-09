Mule Deer On The Rebound In North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) _ The mule deer population in the western North Dakota Badlands continued its rebound this year.

A Game and Fish Department survey counted 2,446 mule deer.

That was down only slightly from last year, and fawn reproduction was up.

Big game biologist Bruce Stillings says that’s encouraging news.

Hunting of mule deer females was banned four straight seasons beginning in 2012, to help the population recover following some tough winters.

The restriction has since been lifted in all but one unit, 4A in the Watford City area.

State Wildlife Chief Jeb Williams says there likely are several reasons for the slower mule deer recovery in that area, including harsher winters, energy development and mountain lions.

North Dakota’s 16 {-day gun season for mule deer and white-tailed deer opened at noon Friday.

 

 

