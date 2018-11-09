Mule Deer On The Rebound In North Dakota

GRAND FORKS, N.D. - A Grand Forks police officer shot a dog while trying to search a home. It happened around 12:30 PM Friday at 321 North 4th Street. Grand Forks Police say when officers entered the building, an officer…
PITTSBURGH -- Another big moment in the career of a former Fargo man who is a singer, actor, nationally recognized motivational speaker and veteran. Mark Lindquist sang the National Anthem before the Panthers and…
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) _ The mule deer population in the western North Dakota Badlands continued its rebound this year. A Game and Fish Department survey counted 2,446 mule deer. That was down only slightly from last year, and fawn reproduction…